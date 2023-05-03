Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Piper Sandler

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Olin from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.67.

Olin Price Performance

OLN opened at $54.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.93. Olin has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $67.25.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olin will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,760.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

