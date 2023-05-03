Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) EVP Nir Zuk Sells 36,000 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total value of $6,739,200.00.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $176.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.96. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $203.44. The stock has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,412.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PANW. KeyCorp increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Palo Alto Networks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

