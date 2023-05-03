Anglo American’s (AAL) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Anglo American (LON:AALGet Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 3,300 ($41.23) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAL. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($43.73) to GBX 3,400 ($42.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($32.48) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($40.60) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Anglo American to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,210 ($40.10).

Anglo American Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,403.70 ($30.03) on Tuesday. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 2,369 ($29.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,036 ($50.42). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,683.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,026.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 812.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,493 ($31.15) per share, for a total transaction of £16,478.73 ($20,588.12). In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,493 ($31.15) per share, for a total transaction of £16,478.73 ($20,588.12). Also, insider Ian Tyler acquired 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,831 ($35.37) per share, for a total transaction of £19,845.31 ($24,794.24). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,367 shares of company stock worth $3,645,984. Insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

