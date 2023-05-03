Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Short Interest Update

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 889,700 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 836,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:AAVVF opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.90 million, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.86.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

