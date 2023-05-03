Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Short Interest Down 5.2% in April

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the March 31st total of 90,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Ansell Stock Performance
ANSLF stock opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. Ansell has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $20.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.18.
About Ansell
