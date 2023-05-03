W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $704.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

NYSE GWW opened at $688.81 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $709.21. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $671.69 and a 200-day moving average of $616.93.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 32.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

