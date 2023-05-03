Analysts Set Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Target Price at $56.50

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

CCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $65.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $67.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.74.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $735.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. Century Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Communities

In other Century Communities news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $211,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,601,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,199,382.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $211,702.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Century Communities by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Century Communities by 0.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Century Communities by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $461,966,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Century Communities by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.