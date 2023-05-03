Berenberg Bank Boosts Greggs (LON:GRG) Price Target to GBX 3,200

Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,000 ($37.48) to GBX 3,200 ($39.98) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.99) target price on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($36.86) target price on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Greggs alerts:

Greggs Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of LON:GRG opened at GBX 2,899.20 ($36.22) on Tuesday. Greggs has a 1 year low of GBX 1,650 ($20.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,902 ($36.26). The company has a market cap of £2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2,473.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,724.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,501.81.

Greggs Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Greggs

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a GBX 44 ($0.55) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Greggs’s previous dividend of $15.00. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio is 5,042.74%.

In other news, insider Richard Hutton sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,792 ($34.88), for a total transaction of £169,753.60 ($212,085.96). 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Greggs

(Get Rating)

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.