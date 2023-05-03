Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Lifted by Analyst

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Intel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the chip maker will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intel’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.52.

Intel Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $29.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.78, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88. Intel has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $46.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.53%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

