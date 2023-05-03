Joshua Harris Sells 208,924 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) insider Joshua Harris sold 208,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $13,316,815.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,584,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,168,268.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

On Thursday, April 27th, Joshua Harris sold 79,150 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $4,957,956.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Joshua Harris sold 63,988 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $4,054,279.68.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Joshua Harris sold 193,537 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $12,705,704.05.

On Monday, April 17th, Joshua Harris sold 286,157 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $18,625,959.13.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE APO opened at $61.26 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $74.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.24.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.14). Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 116.88% and a negative net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $728.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $511,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.