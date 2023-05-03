Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Impinj, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Impinj in a report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Impinj’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Impinj’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 105.37% and a negative net margin of 6.26%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

Shares of PI opened at $87.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.37, a PEG ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Impinj has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $144.90.

In other news, Director Steve Sanghi acquired 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.54, for a total value of $602,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,706.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steve Sanghi bought 23,500 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $1,997,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 111,897 shares of company stock valued at $12,950,081 and sold 79,959 shares valued at $10,013,071. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PI. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Impinj by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,372,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth about $1,623,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,928,000. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth about $451,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

