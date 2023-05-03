Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 430 ($5.37) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.87) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 352.50 ($4.40).

Pets at Home Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PETS stock opened at GBX 391.60 ($4.89) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1,781.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 373.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 330.94. Pets at Home Group has a 1 year low of GBX 254.80 ($3.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 400 ($5.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

