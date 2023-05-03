Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Thor Explorations (LON:THX)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Thor Explorations (LON:THX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 35 ($0.44) price objective on the stock.

Thor Explorations Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of LON:THX opened at GBX 19.50 ($0.24) on Tuesday. Thor Explorations has a 12-month low of GBX 13 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 20.40 ($0.25). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 18.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.14. The stock has a market cap of £125.53 million, a PE ratio of 1,950.00 and a beta of 1.45.

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd., a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

