Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Thor Explorations (LON:THX)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Thor Explorations (LON:THX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 35 ($0.44) price objective on the stock.
Thor Explorations Trading Up 5.4 %
Shares of LON:THX opened at GBX 19.50 ($0.24) on Tuesday. Thor Explorations has a 12-month low of GBX 13 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 20.40 ($0.25). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 18.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.14. The stock has a market cap of £125.53 million, a PE ratio of 1,950.00 and a beta of 1.45.
About Thor Explorations
