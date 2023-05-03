Joshua Harris Sells 79,150 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) insider Joshua Harris sold 79,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $4,957,956.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,017,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,137,828.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

On Monday, May 1st, Joshua Harris sold 208,924 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $13,316,815.76.

On Monday, April 24th, Joshua Harris sold 63,988 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $4,054,279.68.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Joshua Harris sold 193,537 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $12,705,704.05.

On Monday, April 17th, Joshua Harris sold 286,157 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $18,625,959.13.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 3.9 %

APO stock opened at $61.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.24. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $74.63.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $728.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.24 million. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 116.88% and a negative net margin of 29.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -28.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 274.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.