Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Increased by Analyst

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) – B. Riley upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $2.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $16.25.

Institutional Trading of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1,058.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -1.06%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics properties. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

