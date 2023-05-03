Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Increased by Analyst

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) – B. Riley upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Performance
NASDAQ ILPT opened at $2.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $16.25.
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -1.06%.
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics properties. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.
