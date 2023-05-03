DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of DFS Furniture (LON:DFS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 195 ($2.44) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Friday, March 17th.

DFS Furniture Stock Up 1.6 %

DFS Furniture stock opened at GBX 128 ($1.60) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 134.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 142.14. DFS Furniture has a fifty-two week low of GBX 101 ($1.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 195.20 ($2.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £299.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,066.67, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.61, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

DFS Furniture Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. DFS Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,166.67%.

In other DFS Furniture news, insider Gill Barr bought 15,557 shares of DFS Furniture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of £127.85 ($159.73) per share, for a total transaction of £1,988,962.45 ($2,484,960.58). Corporate insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

DFS Furniture Company Profile

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands. It also engages in the contract logistics business. It operates a network of 118 DFS showrooms and 55 Sofology stores.

See Also

