Insider Buying: Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) CEO Acquires 6,769 Shares of Stock

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $75,135.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 217,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Banc of California Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE BANC opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Banc of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.20 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 22.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Banc of California’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is 26.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BANC shares. StockNews.com cut Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Banc of California from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Banc of California from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANC. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Banc of California by 158.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Banc of California by 63.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Banc of California by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banc of California

(Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.