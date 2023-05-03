Richard A. Lechleiter Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,398.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.41 and a 12 month high of $78.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.45.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 288,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,606,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,663,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,106,000 after purchasing an additional 311,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.