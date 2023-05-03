Mark J. Ruggiero Purchases 1,000 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Stock

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) CFO Mark J. Ruggiero bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.29 per share, with a total value of $56,290.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,825.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

INDB opened at $50.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.81. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.77 and a 52 week high of $91.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INDB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

