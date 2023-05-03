Mark J. Ruggiero Purchases 1,000 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Stock

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) CFO Mark J. Ruggiero bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.29 per share, with a total value of $56,290.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,825.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Independent Bank Stock Down 7.1 %
INDB opened at $50.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.81. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.77 and a 52 week high of $91.65.
Independent Bank Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.
Institutional Trading of Independent Bank
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on INDB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.
About Independent Bank
Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Independent Bank (INDB)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.