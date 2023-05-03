W Patrick Mattson Purchases 8,000 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Stock

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) COO W Patrick Mattson acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $84,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 245,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,900.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

Shares of KREF stock opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $719.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 272.77, a current ratio of 356.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $20.72.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -260.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 44.2% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 48,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 34.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 51,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter worth $515,967,000,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1,114.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on KREF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc engages in originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

