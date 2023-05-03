BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s FY2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $537.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.65.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $93.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.89 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $117.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,755.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $1,651,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,324 shares in the company, valued at $35,270,875.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,500 shares of company stock worth $7,196,515. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

