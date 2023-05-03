Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Director Hambleton Douglas Lord Acquires 1,000 Shares

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) Director Hambleton Douglas Lord bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.94 per share, for a total transaction of $51,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Down 7.2 %

NASDAQ:CATC opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $366.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.49. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $46.19 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.30.

Cambridge Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambridge Bancorp

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 12.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 360,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,620,000 after buying an additional 39,717 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 335,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 265,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,060,000 after buying an additional 23,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727 shares in the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CATC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

