Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Director Hambleton Douglas Lord Acquires 1,000 Shares

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) Director Hambleton Douglas Lord bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.94 per share, for a total transaction of $51,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Cambridge Bancorp Stock Down 7.2 %
NASDAQ:CATC opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $366.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.49. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $46.19 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.30.
Cambridge Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.12%.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on CATC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.
Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile
Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
