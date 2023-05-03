David Andrew Borrmann Buys 6,000 Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) CFO David Andrew Borrmann purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.62 per share, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David Andrew Borrmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, David Andrew Borrmann bought 1,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.20 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Down 7.9 %

NASDAQ SFST opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.38. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $194.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern First Bancshares

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFST. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,558,000 after acquiring an additional 117,405 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 428,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,860,000 after purchasing an additional 62,098 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 658.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 52,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 45,682 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 289.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 42,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 272.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 34,058 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Southern First Bancshares from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of accepting demand deposits and savings deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the provision of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

