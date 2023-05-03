David Andrew Borrmann Buys 6,000 Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) CFO David Andrew Borrmann purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.62 per share, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
David Andrew Borrmann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 1st, David Andrew Borrmann bought 1,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.20 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00.
Southern First Bancshares Stock Down 7.9 %
NASDAQ SFST opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.38. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $194.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.80.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Southern First Bancshares from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday.
Southern First Bancshares Company Profile
Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of accepting demand deposits and savings deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the provision of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.
