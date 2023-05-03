Rick Hays Buys 5,000 Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Stock

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) Director Rick Hays acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $71,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,650.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of EBMT stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $102.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.68. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $21.32.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $25.38 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 35.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 53.7% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 67.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 51,381 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on EBMT. Hovde Group cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on August 1, 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.