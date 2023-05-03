Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. Acquires 6,500 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 237,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,695.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.49. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $27.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLF. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

