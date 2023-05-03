Joseph Hager Acquires 3,000 Shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Stock

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) EVP Joseph Hager bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $58,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,860. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Summit Financial Group Stock Down 4.4 %

SMMF stock opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.86. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $238.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.40.

Summit Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Summit Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 31.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. The company was founded on March 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Moorefield, WV.

Featured Stories

