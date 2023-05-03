Brokers Issue Forecasts for BellRing Brands, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for BellRing Brands in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for BellRing Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BellRing Brands’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.98 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Several other brokerages have also commented on BRBR. William Blair started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $36.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.42. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BellRing Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in BellRing Brands by 1,088.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

