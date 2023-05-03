B. Riley Comments on Peabody Energy Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) – B. Riley boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Peabody Energy in a research note issued on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the coal producer will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Peabody Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.09 per share.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The coal producer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.04%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Benchmark upped their target price on Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Shares of BTU opened at $23.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. Peabody Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Peabody Energy declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, April 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the coal producer to repurchase up to 26.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is currently 2.87%.

In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,445,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $43,263,871.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,579,015 shares in the company, valued at $645,644,128.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 11,573 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $299,509.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,628.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,445,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $43,263,871.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,579,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,644,128.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,735,924 shares of company stock worth $51,415,878 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,439 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,963 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,800 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 41.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

