Deborah L. Lapinska Sells 10,000 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) insider Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $256,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,867.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PGTI stock opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.46. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $340.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. PGT Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PGTI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

