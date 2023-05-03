James W. Ayers Purchases 6,900 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Stock

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,169.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,782,391 shares in the company, valued at $312,797,162.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

FB Financial Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.02. FB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average is $36.51.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $183.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.72 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in FB Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FB Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.31.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

