Insider Selling: PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,348,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,458,407.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $63,425.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $53,025.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $53,850.00.

PGTI stock opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $26.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average is $21.30.

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $340.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGTI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

