Marc D’annunzio Sells 50,237 Shares of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Stock

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) General Counsel Marc D’annunzio sold 50,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $68,824.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 754,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,289.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc D’annunzio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 13th, Marc D’annunzio sold 20,511 shares of Bakkt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $30,356.28.

On Monday, February 6th, Marc D’annunzio sold 43,157 shares of Bakkt stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $73,798.47.

Bakkt Price Performance

BKKT opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $347.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 4.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bakkt

Bakkt ( NYSE:BKKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $1.73. Bakkt had a positive return on equity of 85.81% and a negative net margin of 1,054.21%. The company had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKKT. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,020,000,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Bakkt by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,717,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 645,885 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bakkt by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Bakkt by 633.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 140,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 120,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bakkt by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 467,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 28,873 shares in the last quarter. 8.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Bakkt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.10 price objective on shares of Bakkt in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bakkt from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Bakkt Company Profile

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

Featured Stories

