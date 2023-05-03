Shauna Mcintyre Sells 200 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,912.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shauna Mcintyre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 28th, Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of Lithia Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $43,420.00.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of LAD opened at $223.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.00 and a 12 month high of $314.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.79 by ($0.35). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.56.

Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. MFN Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,551,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,568,000 after purchasing an additional 351,163 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,381,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,920,000 after purchasing an additional 92,555 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.6% during the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,136,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,773,000 after purchasing an additional 144,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,459,000 after purchasing an additional 29,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,469,000 after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

See Also

