Susan Molineaux Sells 35,000 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) Director Susan Molineaux sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Geron Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GERN opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.92. Geron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Geron had a negative return on equity of 132.71% and a negative net margin of 23,808.89%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geron

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Geron in the third quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Geron in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Geron by 117.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Geron in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Geron during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GERN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

About Geron

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

