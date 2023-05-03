Insider Selling: PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) COO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) COO Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $245,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,250 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Ditullio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 17th, Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of PTC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.63, for a total transaction of $261,260.00.

PTC stock opened at $125.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.97 and a 12 month high of $139.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.91.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 15.96%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PTC. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.09.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in PTC by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PTC by 1,527.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in PTC by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

