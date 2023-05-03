Tsontcho Ianchulev Sells 60,000 Shares of Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Stock

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) Director Tsontcho Ianchulev sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Tsontcho Ianchulev also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 1st, Tsontcho Ianchulev sold 90,000 shares of Eyenovia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $495,000.00.
- On Friday, April 14th, Tsontcho Ianchulev sold 40,000 shares of Eyenovia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $180,000.00.
- On Tuesday, April 11th, Tsontcho Ianchulev sold 40,000 shares of Eyenovia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $160,000.00.
- On Friday, March 31st, Tsontcho Ianchulev sold 40,000 shares of Eyenovia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $140,000.00.
Eyenovia stock opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $213.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.70. Eyenovia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.75.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.
Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.
