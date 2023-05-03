Insider Buying: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) CEO Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) CEO Matthew A. Salem acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,941.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

NYSE KREF opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.33 million, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 356.67 and a quick ratio of 272.77. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $20.72.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -260.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Several research analysts have recently commented on KREF shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,731,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,945,000 after purchasing an additional 204,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,930,000 after purchasing an additional 280,400 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,872,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,136,000 after purchasing an additional 36,431 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,285,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,496,000 after purchasing an additional 203,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc engages in originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

