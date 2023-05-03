Thomas E. Long Buys 4,000 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) Director Thomas E. Long purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.17 per share, for a total transaction of $200,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $200,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBIO opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.36. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $25.05.

Texas Capital Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3594 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

