American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) SVP Angela Owens Sells 21,984 Shares

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
American Airlines Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.55.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.55.
About American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.
