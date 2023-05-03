Greystone Housing Impact Investors (GHI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Greystone Housing Impact Investors to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 80.87%. The company had revenue of $22.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.20 million. On average, analysts expect Greystone Housing Impact Investors to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GHI opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 22.41, a quick ratio of 22.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $381.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.64.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s payout ratio is currently 56.06%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GHI. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Company Profile

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

