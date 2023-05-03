Quanta Services (PWR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Quanta Services to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Quanta Services has set its FY 2023 guidance at $6.75-$7.25 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $6.75 to $7.25 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. On average, analysts expect Quanta Services to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $168.12 on Wednesday. Quanta Services has a one year low of $106.33 and a one year high of $171.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

A number of analysts have commented on PWR shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.09.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $644,234.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,125.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 41,646 shares of company stock worth $6,801,898 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

