Willdan Group (WLDN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Willdan Group to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Willdan Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at $1.24-$1.32 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $113.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. On average, analysts expect Willdan Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of WLDN stock opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. Willdan Group has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $29.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $193.45 million, a P/E ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.31.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 499.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Willdan Group by 69.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently commented on WLDN shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Willdan Group from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Willdan Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the Energy and the Engineering and Consulting segments. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment provides civil engineering-related construction management, building and safety, city engineering office management, city planning, civil design, geotechnical, material testing and other engineering consulting services.
