Scott Catlett Sells 2,553 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock

Posted by on May 3rd, 2023

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUMGet Rating) insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $357,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Scott Catlett also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, April 14th, Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of Yum! Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $142.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $143.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.89.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on YUM. Barclays raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.06.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.