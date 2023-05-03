Scott Catlett Sells 2,553 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $357,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Scott Catlett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

On Friday, April 14th, Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of Yum! Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $142.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $143.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.89.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on YUM. Barclays raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.06.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.