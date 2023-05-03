CommScope (COMM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect CommScope to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.71%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CommScope to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.94. CommScope has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $994.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.85.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.39.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in CommScope by 80.0% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,604,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,775 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CommScope by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,781,000 after buying an additional 2,790,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 22.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,616,000 after buying an additional 2,560,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,676,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in CommScope by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,085,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,210 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

