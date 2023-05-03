R1 RCM (RCM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.28 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect R1 RCM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

R1 RCM Price Performance

Shares of RCM stock opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.84. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $27.07.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On R1 RCM

In other news, CEO Lee Rivas bought 71,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $999,714.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,767 shares in the company, valued at $999,714.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in R1 RCM by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in R1 RCM by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,203 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at $205,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on RCM shares. Truist Financial downgraded R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on R1 RCM from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

About R1 RCM

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

Featured Articles

