AAON (AAON) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect AAON to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. AAON had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AAON to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AAON Stock Performance

AAON stock opened at $98.14 on Wednesday. AAON has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $100.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

AAON Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. AAON’s payout ratio is 12.97%.

In related news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield acquired 516 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.30 per share, for a total transaction of $46,078.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $814,505.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield acquired 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.30 per share, for a total transaction of $46,078.80. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,505.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $521,929.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at $370,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AAON

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in AAON in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in AAON in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in AAON by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in AAON by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAON. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AAON from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. CJS Securities lowered AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AAON in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Featured Articles

