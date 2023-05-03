International Money Express (IMXI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect International Money Express to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. International Money Express has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 42.49%.

IMXI stock opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,454,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in International Money Express by 429.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in International Money Express by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IMXI. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Money Express from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on International Money Express in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on International Money Express from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

