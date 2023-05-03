International Money Express (IMXI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect International Money Express to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. International Money Express has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 42.49%.
International Money Express Stock Down 3.5 %
IMXI stock opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.85.
A number of research firms have recently commented on IMXI. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Money Express from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on International Money Express in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on International Money Express from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.
International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.
