B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Akoustis Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Akoustis Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.86) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $2.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Akoustis Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $191.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Trading of Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.85% and a negative net margin of 287.98%. The business had revenue of $5.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKTS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 20.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 25.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 22.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 24,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment is composed of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.