First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.97 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.97 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.85. The consensus estimate for First Industrial Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FR. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

Shares of FR opened at $52.20 on Monday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $56.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,454,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $871,765,000 after buying an additional 210,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,256,000 after buying an additional 844,833 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,737.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,996,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,956,000 after buying an additional 4,724,410 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,862,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,390,000 after buying an additional 214,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,845,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,882 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $397,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.76%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

