FY2024 EPS Estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Reduced by Analyst (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, April 27th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.50.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.47). The company had revenue of C$135.92 million for the quarter.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation manufactures and sells highly engineered, high-performance specialty metal products and customized equipment utilized by industry throughout the world. Through its operating subsidiary, Union Electric Steel Corporation, it is a leading producer of forged and cast rolls for the global steel and aluminum industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.